Freetown: Professor Jalloh at St. Edward’s Secondary School Prize-Giving ceremony

PV Staff

Professor Alusine Jalloh is a well known Sierra Leonean historian. He teaches at the University of Texas (Arlington) and is the head of the Africa Program at that university.

Jalloh is one of those Sierra Leoneans living and working abroad that never forget the homeland.

Although thousands of miles away he continues to help his high school the St. Edward’s Secondary school, one of the prominent schools in Sierra Leone and Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, where he did his undergraduate studies in History before leaving for post-graduate studies at Howard University in the United States of America.

Professor Jalloh was recently in Sierra Leone to launch his annual student scholarship, teacher merit and History awards at the annual speech-day and prize-giving ceremony at St. Edward’s Secondary School on Thursday February 23, 2017.

That event was part of the school’s 95th anniversary celebration.