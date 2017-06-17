Freetown: PeFOHD celebrates June 16th at Joy Academy

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

People’ss Foundation for Humanity Development (PeFoHD) celebrates The Day of the African Child, June 16th., 2017 at Joy Academy (a Pan-Body School) in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

PeFoHD CEO and staff spent the day with Joy Academy at Oglefarm in Freetown to celebrate the Day of the African. PeFoHD donated children’s books to start a library and teaching and learning materials as the school had no academic materials. The PeFoHD CEO read books, conducted a Quiz and Dance Competition with gifts for everyone.

The Day of the African Child was first initiated by the OAU (Organization of African Unity now known as African Union or AU), and has been celebrated on June 16 every year since 1991. The celebration is to raise awareness and to honour those who participated in the Soweto Uprising and to ensure improvement in the education provided to African children.

Ten thousand Black School Children marched on June 16th,1976 protesting the poor quality of their education and demanding their right to be taught in their language in Soweto, South Africa. Hundreds of the school children were shot by government soldiers, and thousands injured on that fateful day.

Here is a message from PeFOHD CEO Lauretta Sillah to mark the event:

"Today, June 16th. 2017, we at PeFoHD join governments, NGOs, international organizations and other stakeholders challenge and join effort in addressing opportunities facing the full realization of the rights of children in Africa.

We pray for the day when children in Africa and all over the world will have full access to quality education without regard to class, ethnicity or poverty. May God bless all those who reach out to help all children reach their highest educational potentials.

We would like to thank all our supporters including donors of books, learning materials, shippers, financial support etc. Dr. Annette West, Fresh Anointing House of Worship - Atlanta, Bishop Kyle Searcy, Pastor Kemi Searcy, Pastor Paula Stallworth, Al Sillah, Al G Sillah, Antoine Sillah For more information, contact peoplesfoundationhd@gmail.com. "