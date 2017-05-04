Freetown: MPP welcomes APC-Canada delegation

By Honourable Nanette Thomas, Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

It was a great honour and privilege to welcome a cross section of the members from the APC Canada Branch to this very important gathering, as we spoke about our progress, over the past weeks and months, and plans for the months and years ahead. Surely, one can’t help but reiterate the importance of the Diaspora in winning the next elections.

We know that an efficient and effective collaboration with Diasporas is very paramount and that is why I am very proud and grateful to serve as the Minister of Political and Public Affairs to help all support groups and chapters throughout the world, as mandated by you all.

This is a task I take very seriously, and I must commend you all for the support you have rendered.