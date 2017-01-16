Freetown: Ministry of Information press briefing

Press briefing statement, Thursday January 12, 2017 by Deputy Information Minister Cornelius Deveaux (with mike in photo).

Let me graciously welcome you to the first weekly press conference of the Ministry of Information and Communications for the year 2017

Indeed 2017 will by every measure be a prosperous year. This was succinctly elucidated by His Excellency President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma in his New Year day message to the people.

Let me however reiterate the President’s admonition to Sierra Leoneans, in that New Year’s message, that with hard work, determination and resilience, we have established our country as a united, peaceful and democratic nation. And that with hard work, democratic nation. And that with hard work, determination and resilience we were also able to establish our economy among the fastest growing economies in the world. With these same attributes, we are overcoming our current challenges; our economy is rebounding strongly and with the continued support of every Sierra Leonean, we will build Sierra Leone to a better and prosperous nation.

Consequently, government will continue to pursue prudent monetary and fiscal policies, reforms and programmes as indicated in the 2017 Appropriation Act. We will continue the judicious implementation of pro-poor development programmes alongside measures that will facilitate economic diversification through investments in agriculture, fisheries and manufacturing. Government will further consolidate the enabling environment that will continue to attract increased direct foreign investment and the growth of local enterprises.

Although there are no confirmed available statistics as to the number of jobs created in 2016, the number of ongoing road works across country and the increased investment in agriculture and youth led initiatives, in tandem with their attendant consequences of increased job opportunities, are a testimony of the fact that the government continues to create more job opportunities for our largely unemployed youths and young adults.

We will be creating more than 10,000 jobs this year.

As a Ministry, we have set ourselves specific targets for this year which includes, but is not limited to, rotating the weekly press conference to be held in regional and district headquarter towns; the resuscitation of Media Resource Centres across the country; reinventing the physical presence of the Ministry and SLENA in regional and district headquarter towns; and ensuring that the work relationship between the Ministry and its constituent stakeholders is further strengthened and consolidated.

We will by March conclude the World Bank funded project that will take internet connection to selected schools and tertiary institutions across the country and the Ministry is in full gear to meet the ITU June 2017 deadline to fully migrate from analogue broadcasting to digital terrestrial broadcasting.

We are further hopeful that by the middle of this year we will be able to complete the process of establishing the e-government platform and that this process will include transforming the Post Office across the country to platforms through which people can access e-government services and e-commerce services.

Like I mentioned earlier, the activities of the Ministry for the year 2017 are not just limited to the aforementioned activities.

We will also, by every available measure, intensify efforts geared toward the revamping of the Post Office through its transformation to digital centres and ensuring the Post Office serves an uncompromising purpose in this digital age.

Consequently, reviewing and enacting a post and courier service law is paramount to ensuring success in this endeavour.

Following both the President’s address to Parliament and his New Year day message, the media has been awash with concerns about the specific dates for the holding of the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

While in many instances these concerns clearly underscore the need for an aggressive civic and political education it points to the fact that many who profess themselves to be advocates are ignorant of the very issues they speak on.

The constitutional provisions for holding public elections are very clear in both the 1991 constitution and the Public Elections Act of 2012.

Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 57 in the Public Elections Act 2012 which states, the time for a general election of the ordinary members of Parliament shall be appointed by proclamation made by the President after consultation with the Electoral Commission, Section 87 (1) of the 1991 constitution, dealing with the general election of ordinary members of parliament, states: A general election of the Members of Parliament shall be held not earlier than thirty days and not later than ninety days after any dissolution of Parliament:

Section 85 states: Parliament shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of five years commencing from the date of its first sitting after a general election.

Section 43 of the 1991 constitution state: a. A Presidential election shall take place a. where the office of President is to become vacant by effluxion of time and the President continues in office after the beginning of the period of four months ending with the date when his term of office would expire by effluxion of time, during the first three months of that period; b. in any other case, during the period of three months beginning with the date when the office of President becomes vacant:

Section 44 gives Parliament the responsibility to make laws for the purpose of regulating the election of the President and other matters connected therewith.

Section 43 (2) of the Public Elections Act 2012 also states: the vacancy to be filled by a presidential election shall be declared by the Electoral Commission by proclamation made after consultation with the President; (3) Where the vacancy in the office of President occurs (a) in any of the circumstances referred to in paragraph (a) of subsection (1) of section 49 of the Constitution, a period during which the presidential election shall be held shall be determined by the Commission in accordance with section 43 of the Constitution; and (b) in any other case, the Electoral Commission, may in the proclamation referred to in subsection (2), fix the actual date of the election, the date not being earlier than thirty days and not later than sixty days before the day appointed for voting in the elections.

There should therefore be no ruckus with regards to the actual dates for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

The attention of government has been drawn to a series of statements been made by foreign nationals working for international organizations in this country that have been perceived by the wider citizenry as a deliberate distortion of the facts and a calculated ploy to misinform the public so as to forment disenchantment and disdain for the government.

While government continues to appreciate the role being played by our development partners and mindful of the fact that there are established diplomatic and official communication channels through which concerns of our development partners can be brought to the attention of government, we will not tolerate any foreign national working for these institutions to conduct themselves in a manner as if they are a civil society organization or a part of the legitimate opposition in this country and who are proved beyond all reasonable doubt to be meddling in the internal politics of the country.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has forwarded a letter of complaint from the Ministry of Defence, against Radio Democracy FM 98.1, to the Independent Media Commission. It concerns the station’s reportage on the funeral of the late former CDS Lieutenant General S O Williams. The report is perceived as a blatant violation of Rule 6 of the Code of Practice Governing the use of Radio/Television Stations operating in Sierra Leone and the Media Code of Practice on Accuracy and Intrusion of Grief or Shock. A similar concern has been expressed with regards the publication in the New Age newspaper headlined "Gov’t Snubs Army."

Government is concerned about the internal squabble in the SLPP which is slowly and dangerously degenerating into a situation that poses a serious threat to the peace, security, and the rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens, and also, the collective aspiration as a people to consolidate democracy.

Let me remind Sierra Leoneans that in accordance with the provisions of the 1991 constitution Political Parties are formed to participate in shaping the political will of the people to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character and not just to sponsor candidates for presidential, parliamentary and local government elections.

Now that it is becoming evidently clear that the SLPP is failing in its responsibility as a legitimate opposition, and that their violent actions, more often than not, engender chaos and pandemonium the people are becoming very uncomfortable with this ugly development; as a government we are obliged to act in appropriate ways that will safeguard the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and ensure the safety and security of the lives and properties of people alongside their inalienable right to live in peace and tranquility.

As a government, we are not at all perturbed by the ranting of the ADP Leader Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray. We remain of the firm conviction that those who perceive the investments we continue to make in the road infrastructure sector, in agriculture, in diversifying the economy, in the health sector, the energy sector and the educational sector; in increasing salaries of teachers, lecturers, health workers, civil servants and the forces; in increasing subventions to tertiary institutions, as misplaced priorities are oblivious of the urgent needs of the people and cannot be a suitable replacement of the APC.

We however encourage Sierra Leoneans to be wary of one-man show politicians; of political parties that do not have clearly defined policies and an acceptable alternative to the policies and programmes being pursued by the APC government; and of political parties that wash their dirty linens in public much to the chagrin of the people.

With these few words, let me now invite the representative of SLEITI to make a presentation after which the head of the cyber security unit in the Ministry will make a presentation.

I thank you for your attention.

Source: MIC Outreach Team.