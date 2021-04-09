Freetown mayor to be investigated

By Santigie Momoh, Freetown, Sierra Leone

The mayor of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr (photo) will soon be investigated for very controversial and injurious statements she made in leaked audio clips.

She was heard lambasting one of the major ethnic groups of the country in the local Krio language, something that shocked even her local and international friends.

She has profusely apologised but her apology seems to have infuriated rather than calm down a large segment of the population who are now calling for her resignation. Her supporters however say there is no need for her to resign because she is not the first public official to deliver ethnic slurs in the country.

The Ministry of Local Government has stepped in this week by setting up a committee to investigate the major and her statements. The committee will also look at the hiring process at the Freetown City Council where the mayor is alleged to be against the hiring of people of a certain ethnic group or political leaning.

There is a lot of tension in the city over this matter.

Watch this space.