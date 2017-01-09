Freetown: Lt. General (Rtd) SO Williams laid to rest

Courtesy: Amin Kef, Freetown.

By Ranger.

Hundreds of people drawn from all walks of life, Sunday January 8th 2017, joined the rank and file of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) to observe the inter-faith funeral service for the late Lt.Gen. (Rtd) Samuel Omar Williams (pictured) who was allegedly killed at his home at Devil Hole on December 22, 2016. He was 62.

It could be recalled that prior to his death, the late Lt. Gen. SO Williams was one of the longest serving Chiefs of Defence Staff. He clocked close to four years as CDS before he retired and was replaced by the current CDS Lt. Gen. John E. Milton.

Present at the well-attended funeral ceremony which took place at the Wilberforce Barracks Hockey Pitch in Freetown were members of his family and close relatives, the rank and file from RSLAF, Sierra Leone Police (SLP), Sierra Leone Correctional Service, Deputy Defence Minister, Former D/Defence Minister, Joe Blell and scores of friends, a cross-section of the media, among several others.

After initial prayers and the reading from the Old and New Testaments, there were words of consolation read by Padre AOL Toronka, followed by tributes read by Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. John E. Milton. He rendered flowery words about the late senior military officer.

He recalled that the late Lt. Gen. SO Williams was the first officer in the RSLAF to have been decorated with the title of Lieutenant General. He added that the late Lt. Gen. SO Williams is also the first retired high ranking military officer to have been brutally killed in the manner he was and promised that no stone would be left unturned to uncover his assailants.

Also making a tribute was Col. (Rtd) Bashiru Conteh. He informed his audience that the late Lt. Gen. SO Williams served the RSLAF for thirty-nine years, four of those in the capacity of Chief of Defence Staff, rising from an acting capacity to full CDS. He gave glowing tribute to the late Lt. Gen. S.O. Williams, citing his humility, discipline, encouragement, accessibility and always ready to serve by example. He also called on the police and other relevant authorities not to relent until the murderers of the late man are found and punished. Tributes were also given by his two sons one of whom almost broke down while making his tribute.

The homily and final prayers were done by Bishop Dr. Mike Peper. This was followed by Muslim prayers led by the Forces Chief Imam after which internment at the Military War Graves formed the climax of the event. A 21 gun salute was given in his honour.