Freetown: Joint Statement of SLPP Flag-bearer Aspirants

Joint Statement of SLPP Flag-bearer Aspirants

Standing Together To Affirm our Common Bond

Freetown, 05/07/17

In light of recent developments, we, as Flag-bearer aspirants, wish to hereby declare and affirm our unwavering commitment to the unity and success of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party.

We remain fully aware of the fact that, like any other political party, we have internal challenges. History has taught us that there are always periods of strain and stress in the evolution of established organizations or parties, which are usually followed by a meteoric rise beyond the limiting holds of past uncertainties.

The challenges in our history have always served to increase our determination, in the spirit of our noble party, to weather the storms no matter how rough the tides.

We stand together in the firm conviction that ours is a quest to live up to the ideals of our party, and we are steadfast in our commitment to resolve any and all issues through internal dialogue and engagement of stakeholders.

We are hopeful that we shall overcome the identified challenges in our way and work to perfect the practicalities of our political promise to the nation.

Together, we will continue to widely open our doors and warmly stretch out our arms to all Sierra Leoneans with the best of intentions for our party and our nation.

To the general membership of SLPP, we express our heartfelt appreciation for keeping faith with the party. More than ever before, now is the time to keep the fire burning even stronger and keep the hope shining forever brighter.

The democracy that we all so rightly crave needs our party to continue to serve as the platform of national unity and progress, for SLPP is the real barrier to prevent another sad chapter of de facto dictatorship in Sierra Leone.

SLPP may not have all the solutions to national issues, but we certainly have the best answers for now and for the future to prioritize the needs of the people and restore public trust in government.

One Country, One People!