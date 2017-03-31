Freetown: JFK supporters slam rumour

By Amin Kef, Freetown.

Friends, fans and supporters of Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara(in photo, attending an international conference) across the length and breadth of the country have reacted sharply to a social media posting that their darling has withdrawn from the race to become the All Peoples Congress 2018 presidential flag bearer.

The publication states that JFK took the decision out of fear of facing repercussion from the Chairman and Leader of the party.

The publication further alleged that JFK has cancelled planned meetings with his supporters from the different districts.

JFK fans and supporters have denied this news calling it fake, fabricated and intended to distract their candidate from his avowed mission of succeeding President Koroma as the nation’s leader.

They avowed that when the right time comes they will publicly rally behind their man to propel him to State House; but for now he is busy working assiduously to fulfill the President’s economic recovery plan.

The insisted that JFK will not be distracted from his mission, and that as the APC Publicity Secretary II has clarified, JFK is not obliged to resign to vie for the party’s flag bearer position.

Meanwhile, friends, fans and supporters of JFK are calling on the entire nation to remain solidly behind the president and the government as they steer the ship of state into calmer waters ahead of next year’s national elections.