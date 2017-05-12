Freetown: Government rejects seven million dollar offer for Kono diamond

PV Staff

The government of Sierra Leone has Thursday rejected a seven million United States dollar offer for the over 700 carat diamond recently found in Kono, east of the country by a pastor called Emmanuel Momoh.

According to Abdulai Bayraytay (photo) the Presidential Spokesman at State House in Freetown, the diamond may be taken outside the country to fetch a higher price, implying that government experts think the diamond is worth more than seven million dollars.

Four bidders from within and outside the country tried their luck but could not lay their hands on this diamond that has attracted global attention.

Here is Bayraytay speaking on the diamond issue on Thursday May 11 (click on the link below):

https://m.soundcloud.com/westafricademocracyradio/over-to-you-sierra-leone-diamond-abdulai-bayraytay