Freetown: Former SLPP flagbearer joins APC

By Julius Bambay Kamara, Freetown.

Former SLPP flagbearer aspirant and spokesman for the All Aspirants Alliance, Franklin Joe Rogers Tuesday 11th July, 2017 called on Hon. Vice President, Ambassador Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh to inform him of his resignation from the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and his decision to join the All People’s Congress (APC).

Briefing Vice President Foh on his reasons for resigning from the SLPP, Franklin Rogers, an indigenous son of Tihun (home of Julius Maada Bio), cited amongst other things, the high level of violence within the SLPP as a major factor. He furthered that the values of the Party have been eroded by one single individual for his sole gullible ambition to rule Sierra Leone at all cost. He emphasised that the once good and admirable image of the SLPP have now been replaced by terrorist activities.

Franklin Rogers in presenting his APC Party Membership Card to VP. Foh, informed him that he, after extensive consultations with his family and supporters, decided to join the APC Party with the conviction that the All People’s Congress is the only Party in Sierra Leone that is geared towards development.

Mr. Rogers paid special tribute to the Leader and Chairman of the Party, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma for the role he played in winning him over to the APC. He also thanked the Party’s Secretariat for making his transition to the APC a smooth sail.

The astute Franklin Rogers pledged to work hard for the continuous growth of the Party and to help in propagating the political philosophies of the APC.

VP. Foh in his response, said he, on behalf of the Leader and Chairman and the entire membership, wholeheartedly welcome Franklin Rogers to the APC Party. He applauded the respect shown by Mr. Rogers for the Leadership of the Party and his acknowledgment of the role played by President Koroma in influencing his decision.

The APC, VP. Foh said, is a "kombra party" that stands for nation building. He reiterated that APC always appreciates and reward those who work for it. This, according to him, was demonstrated few days ago in Kenema, where the Party’s hierarchy and supporters, led by the Leader and Chairman, converged for the funeral rites of the late Hon. Joseph Bandabla Dauda, whom had served this country diligently under both the APC and SLPP.

VP. Foh however, lamented the conspicuous absence of the SLPP hierarchy at the funeral in Kenema.

Vice President Foh therefore, encouraged Franklin Rogers to stay true to his conviction. He entreated him to break free from the back-ward lot and work with people that are development oriented.

VP. Foh assured Mr. Rogers that he had come to the Party that will respect and work with him, appreciate and reward him. "You have made no mistake to come to the APC", VP. Foh averred.

Franklin Rogers was attacked on 9th January, 2017 in broad day-light, within the vicinity of the Law Courts Building on Siaka Stevens Street and State Avenue with stones, knives and daggers leaving him with serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body, by people he referred to as "SLPP Terrorists".