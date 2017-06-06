Freetown: FCC responds to cries for help

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa, Freetown.

The Ministry of Political and Public Affairs has on Saturday 3rd June 2017 completed its follow-up visit to the Kissy Road and Race Course Cemetery.

Speaking to the audience, the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon Nanette Thomas commended the workers at the site and made it clear that they should not be blaming the Freetown City Council , because it was a natural disaster and council doesn’t have the power to prevent it.

She ended by appealing to the general public to exercise patience as the Mayor of the Freetown City Council His Worship Bode Gibson is working closing with the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs, the Member of Parliament for Constituency 103 Hon. Rosaline Jariatu Smith and the local authorities to ensure that the logs are cleared and the affected graves are being repaired.

The Member of Parliament of Constituency 103, Hon. Rosaline J. Smith explained that as the people’s representative they are very keen about people’s interest.

She thanked the Minister of Political and Public Affairs for following up the issue on to its final stage at the Freetown City Council

The team also visited Race Course Cemetery to see the damaged done to the graves.

In closing the Deputy Chief Administrator, Mr. Mohamed Koroma reaffirmed council’s commitment in the repairing of the affected graves and in clearing of the logs.