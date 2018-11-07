Freetown: Commemorating International Day of the Girl Child

Contributed

International Day of the Girl Child was commemorated recently at the Miatta Conference Centre in Freetown.

The theme was "With Her: A Skilled Girl Force." It was epitomized by theatrical productions, cultural dances, music, poem, and through Girls who were serving as Honorary Mayors and Honorary Ministers for the day.

Very Inspiring and Powerful Instructions, Warnings, Advice, Testimonies and Challenges of the Girl Child were delivered to more than 800 pupils from dozens of schools from East-end and West-end areas of Freetown.

Among the speakers were Hon. Alpha Timbo, Minister of Education for Basic & Secondary Schoosl, Hon. Baindu Dassama, Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs, Her Worship Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, Mayor of Freetown, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, CEO of People’s Foundation for Humanity Development (PeFoHD), the Deputy Minister of Local Government, UNICEF, PLAN INTERNATIONAL, among other organizations.

A Policy paper was presented to the government by an Adolescent single mother outlining the plight of Girls in Sierra Leone with various policy suggestions to the government in addressing their issues.

Pupils from various schools lined up to collect program T-shirts before entering hall

Hon. Baindu Dansama, Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs assured audience of her full support to deal any abuse of our girls and to bring perpetrators to full justice.

Launching of INSPIRATION LIFELINE Music with total dedication to the “Girl Child” and “Free Education” by Executive Producer, Mr. Samuel J. Byrne who sang the songs with chilling exuberance and very inspirational. He was applauded by a Standing Ovation from both the Headtable and audience.

There were over 800 pupils from dozens of schools from Eastern and Western Freetown areas at the Miatta Conference Center who were impacted through dramas, songs, poem, powerful speeches from government officials including Ministers of Education, Social Welfare, Local Government and NGOs including UNICEF and People’s Foundation for Humanity Development (PeFoHD).

Hon. Alpha Timbo, Minister of Education for Basic and Secondary Schools with a Girl Child who served as Honorary Minister of Education for the Day. She gave a powerful inspiring message to her fellow Girl Children.

Mayor of Freetown Municipality, Her Worship Madam Yvonne Sawyer (R) and Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, CEO of PeFoHD, (Left) both gave powerful speeches motivating the Girl Child. Mayor introduced an 11 year-old Honorary Mayor for the day, and shared her plans of prioritizing Girls in her municipality, while Dr. Sillah challenged girls through her own challenging life as a Girl-Child in Sierra Leone to an exemplary accomplished Philanthropist now contributing to national development for the girls to emulate.

Ms. Julia T. Bockarie (Right), Manager from Inspiration Lifeline, organized and brought a big bus-load of hundreds of students from various schools from both Eastern and Western Freetown areas.