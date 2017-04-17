Freetown City Council: Prince Harold Thorpe to the rescue

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

By Al Sheik, Freetown.

Freetown City Council has been managed by several mayors over decades but yet still a solution has not been found to deliver value for money collected as rates from the people.

There have been several complaints from the people of Freetown that the Freetown City Council has not been working on their responsibilities. This is the reason why the goodwill and appreciation for the council have been thrown into the dust.

However, with all the negative perceptions for Freetown City council by the people, here comes a great opportunity for Freetown: A very competent young man with vast experience locally and internationally has decided to forgo all he has been doing and come to give solutions to the problems of Freetown City Council.

His name is Prince Harold Thorpe (photo). Success stories are an embodiment of his objectives which are specific, measurable, accurate, realistic and time bound.

Fellow Sierra Leoneans, Muslims believe in Muhammad as the way, the truth and the light.

Christians believe that Jesus is the way, the truth and the light.

We Freetonians should believe in Prince Harold Thorpe as the way, the truth and the light for Freetown’s transformation.

Let’s raise hands for Prince Harold Thorpe for Freetown Mayor as better is always possible with him; this is clearly evident in his success stories.