Freetown: Attorney-General to appear in parliament this morning

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Honourable Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara (pictured) is to appear at the House of Parliament in Freetown a few hours from now to explain the legal and constitutional intricacies around the ongoing civil and voter registration exercise.

Sierra Leone’s parliamentarians have been grappling with very complex constitutional issues in the last few days as the country prepares itself for the next general elections slated for March 7, 2018.

There are rumuors within and outside the country that accuse the parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle of trying to prolong their stay in office, which, by extension, will also prolong rule by the executive arm of government. Many parliamentarians have denied this, notably Mrs. Bernadette Lahai the Minority Leader in parliament, from the main opposition party the SLPP.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice is expected to unpack and clarify these and other issues related to the law and constitution this morning.

"It’s going to be a very educative session," a source close to the Attorney-General said.