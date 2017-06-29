Freetown: APC constituency, district and regional conventions deferred

Press Release

Thursday June 29, 2017.

It will be recalled that on the 2nd June 2017 the National Advisory Committee of the APC had issued a timeline for the holding of conventions at the constituency, district and regional levels.

The National Secretariat of the APC would like to inform all officials and the general membership , that 10th to 16th July 2017 slated for the holding of constituency conventions is hereby deferred to a later date pending the completion of the boundary delimitation and publication of list of the 132 Constituencies and about 423 Wards by the National Electoral Commission .

Consequently, conventions slated for all districts and regions are also hereby deferred as a result of the creation of new Districts and Regions which boundaries will affect existing Constituencies , Districts and Regions in the country.

However the dates for the National Delegates Conference slated for 5th and 6th September remain unchanged

Any inconvenience this cancellation may cause is sincerely regretted

Amb. Alhaji Osman F. Yansaneh

APC National Secretary General

APC HQ

Freetown

Photo: Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh