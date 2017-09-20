The free trade debate between the United States of America and Canada

By Katherine Wynne, Premier of Ontario, Canada.

Free trade has been a perennial debate between the U.S. and Canada. At various times, we’ve even switched sides. In the 1970s, it was the U.S. trying to sell a wary Canada on the benefits of reducing barriers. Today, a new U.S. administration is casting doubt on NAFTA and it is Canada arguing the position that free trade is essential.

My position is there is just no question that free trade has meant good jobs on both sides of the border. This is my second trip to Washington this year. The first thing I did when I arrived this morning was meet with Secretary Ross. I’ve also met today with Senator Daines, Senator Grassley and Senator Collins. Since January, I have met with or had phone calls with over 25 governors, some of whom I’ve spoken with many times. In July, I was in Rhode Island for the annual summer meeting of the National Governor’s Association. I hosted the governor of Vermont in Ontario, and we recently hosted the Governor of Nebraska. And next month, Governor Snyder and I are co-hosting the Leadership Summit of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers in Detroit and Windsor.

The world is changing quickly. We can’t turn back the clock. But if there is one thing we should take from our past, let it be that we can and must meet challenges together, with new ideas, new partnerships and new ways of giving everyone a chance to get ahead.