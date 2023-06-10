Frederica’s mission to serve humanity

Frederica Williams is the President and CEO of the famous Whittier Street Health Center in Boston, USA.

Originally from Freetown, Sierra Leone she at first lived and studied in the United Kingdom before relocating to the United States after studying Accountancy, Marketing and other business-related courses. This is not surprising because her mother was a highly successful businesswoman. Frederica says she used to help her mom with her business. That was obviously how Frederica acquired her competence and dexterity to manage such a huge organization as the Whittier Health Center. In America she acquired an MBA from Harvard University...

Her work at the Whittier Health Center covers a very wide range of issues and and needs including general poverty, all sorts of illnesses among economically vulnerable Americans, mentally, the disabled and so on. It is as if she is running a whole Ministry of Health.

Frederica M. Williams is a blessing to the people of Boston.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=3G6XPBWHGB8RW