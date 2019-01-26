First Lady at official launch of K3 Telecom

.H. E. Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, was the guest of honour at the official Launch of K3 Telecom Sierra Leone, held at Lagunda banquet suite, Freetown Sierra Leone on the 24th of Jan. This marked the official start of their ISP with triple-play services in Freetown, on their own wireless broadband telecommunications network.

First Lady Fatima Maada Bio said she welcomed new technology that will make high-speed internet available to the people of Sierra Leone. The triple package of TV, telephone and high-speed internet is needed to make Sierra Leone more competitive in the digital domain.

“Our services will be second to none. We have the technology and I want to assure you of sustainability. We are not going to compete with mobile companies because we are an internet service provider,” says Chief Executive Officer for Africa, Mohammed Nasrallah.

The official launch culminated in the release of over 2 hundred helium filled balloons into the night sky by the First Lady and the Director of SALCAB ( Sierra Leone Cable Limited).

Source: Office of the First Lady of Sierra Leone

