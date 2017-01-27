FBC: Public Lecture Announcement

Public Lecture Announcement

Topic: Fourah Bay College and the Sierra Leone Diaspora

Speaker: Professor Alusine Jalloh

Founding Director, The Africa Program

The University of Texas at Arlington

Venue: Mary Kingsley Auditorium

Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Time: 5:00 pm

The free event is part of the celebration of Fourah Bay College’s (alma mater) 190th anniversary. The College is the oldest institution of higher education in sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Jalloh is currently researching a book on the Sierra Leone diaspora. Previously, he published a chapter, “Sierra Leoneans in America and Homeland Politics” in his edited book with Toyin Falola titled, The United States and West Africa: Interactions and Relations (Rochester: University of Rochester Press, 2008). The book is available for sale at www.Amazon.com.

Photo: Professor Alusine Jalloh.