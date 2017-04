The Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor of FBC, University of Sierra Leone, Prof. S. Gbamanja (photo) and Mrs Bernadette Cole, head of the Alumni Secretariat with be in New York soon and would like to meet with FBC alumni.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the present state and future of FBC.

For further information please contact Professor Alusine Jalloh at The University of Texas at Arlington ( jalloh@uta.edu).

Bernadette Cole