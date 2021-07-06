World News

Fatmata Barrie runs for Montgomery County Council

20 seconds ago | 0 views

By Fatmata Barrie, USA

Hello All,

I am officially running for Montgomery County Council. Please watch my announcement video to learn about why I am running. Please join me in this movement for equity and inclusion.

Please go to www.fatmatabarrie.com to sign up and to donate. I am participating in public financing. That means I can only accept up to $250 donation per person. No donations from PACs, corporation, Unions, etc. Only individual people!! If I get enough donations from Montgomery County residents, the county will match your donations. So let’s do this. Join me!!!

Also check out my campaign Facebook page Fatmata Barrie for County Council. Please like it and share it!

More World News

Frederica Williams featured in Boston Globe

Frederica Williams (photo), originally from Sierra Leone, has been featured in the one of America’s biggest newspapers, the Boston Globe for her work as (...)

World News | 1 week ago | 976 views

Rotary Club of Hornsby District

Following the success of their first joint garage sale, The Rotary Club of Hornsby District and the Rotary Club of Berowra are holding their second (...)

World News | 2 weeks ago | 279 views

Comments