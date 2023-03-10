EU President visits Canada

EU President von der Leyen was in Canada recently and met with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Here is what the Prime Minister said:

Today, President von der Leyen and I worked to deliver results for Canadians and Europeans. Together, we’re making the partnership between Canada and the European Union even stronger. Here’s how:

We’re creating the new Canada-EU Enhanced Action Plan on Hydrogen, which is going to mobilize investment, support businesses, share expertise, and deliver clean Canadian hydrogen to Europe. It’s all about good jobs, economic growth, and clean energy – and it’s in addition to the work we’re already doing to protect nature and fight climate change.

On another note, the European Union has granted Canada partner country status under its export controls and sanctions regime against Russia. This will help strengthen our cooperation and coordination in sanctioning individuals and entities complicit in the Russian regime’s invasion of Ukraine.

When it comes to Ukraine, President von der Leyen and I have been very clear: Our support for the people and the government of Ukraine is unwavering. Today, I announced that we’re extending Canada’s engineering training as part of Operation UNIFIER until at least October of this year, and we’re deploying Canadian Armed Forces medical trainers to help Ukrainian forces with combat medical skills. We’re also providing more funding for demining in Ukraine, and working with the European Union to deliver energy equipment to Ukraine to help them with their power grid.

