Ethiopia Airlines set to resume services to Conakry

Ethiopian Airlines is set to resume services to Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea, starting February 1st next year.

Conakry is a port city on the Atlantic Ocean serving as the country’s economic, financial and cultural center.

Guinea, which is also a major producer of bauxite and has rich deposits of diamonds and gold, will be Ethiopian’s 54th African and 96th international destination, according to the Airliner on Tuesday.

With this flight, Ethiopian joins partner ASKY Airlines at Conakry, said a statement from the Ethiopian Airlines later Tuesday.

Passengers in Conakry can currently connect to major cities in West Africa and the Americas via ASKY’s hub at Lome, including Lagos, Douala, Libreville, Cotonou, Kinshasa, Brazzaville, Sao Paulo and New York, said the statement.

With Ethiopian’s entry into the Conakry market, passengers will also be able to connect to major cities in Asia, the Middle East and East and Southern Africa via Ethiopian’s hub at Addis Ababa, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beirut, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Dubai, Mumbai, Johannesburg and Nairobi, said the statement.

Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to provide our customers a new choice of fast and efficient connectivity via our Addis Ababa gateway to and from our global network together with a multiple award winning customer service and care."

"Charting a route that joins Africa, East to West and North to South, Ethiopian is greatly contributing to the economic, tourism, and trade development of the African continent. We are proud to add Conakry among our West African destinations and further deepen our African route network," he said. Enditem.

Source: www.ethiopianairlines.com