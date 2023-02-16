World News

Entrepreneurship is a journey

6 hours ago

By Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures

12 years of interest rates below 3%, full employment and a virus called Quiet Quitting that infected the work force during the Pandemic has created a generation that does not understand how hard you have to work to succeed.

Entrepreneurship is not a destination, it’s a journey and it’s really hard and full of sacrifice and trade-offs.

However if you are willing to do, it the reward can be personal freedom!

