End of Ramadan message from APC-Canada chairman

Editor’s note: This end of year message was issued on Sunday June 25, 2017.

Eid ul-Fitr, or Eid, celebrates the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The observance traditionally begins with the sighting of the new moon of the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Eid falls today, Sunday June 25, 2017.

On behalf of the APC-Canada Branch I would like to extend our warmest wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Canada and around the world celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr as we mark the end of the month of Ramadan which reflects a new beginning for each individual – a reason to celebrate and express gratitude on this holiday.

For millions of Muslims, the morning of Eid is marked with the call to prayer echoing through cities and towns across the globe. Millions of people head to local mosques for special Eid prayers followed by festive gatherings, gift exchanges, and feasts among friends, neighbors and families. The diversity of traditions paint the vibrant images we see from around the world capturing the spirit and excitement of Eid – colorful dresses or white garments decorating the masses of people standing in lines for prayers, lanterns and ornaments lighting up bazaars and neighborhoods, and an abundance of delicious African and traditional food.

As Sierra Leoneans celebrate Eid across our nation today and around the globe I want us to reflect and remind ourselves about the importance of respecting leadership and authority which comes from God. Some will not have a chance to see the next Ramadan, some of us will definitely live to see many more of this day. AMEEN.

We all must stand together to protect our democracy and strengthen our country (Sierra Leone) as a whole. We must live in Peace, Love and Harmony. We must be proud and respect our Leaders that are ordained by God ALMIGHTY; we must ask for forgiveness and live a life of prosperity that is full of blessings. May God almighty accept our fasting and our ZAKAATs as we celebrate the Eidul Fitr. My Executive team and I hope today brings joy to all of your homes, both here in Canada. and around the world.

From my family to yours, Eid Mubarak!

Sean Samura

Chairman, APC-Canada Branch.