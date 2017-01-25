Salone News

Election dates: NEC chairman under pressure

9 hours ago | 174 views

PV Staff

The chairman of Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh (photo) is under extreme pressure from opposition parties, civil society and the media in the country to announce the dates for next year’s elections.

A confidential letter Conteh wrote to president Ernest Koroma on the subject in December last year has even been leaked to the press by an unknown individual or individuals.

President Koroma has however always insisted that we the projected elections will go on next year as stipulated by the country’s constitution but this does not seem to satisfy the opposition, they want specific dates.

Our sources say the NEC chairman and his team are feverishly working on the issue and are likely to come out with an announcement on election dates for presidential, parliamentary, paramount chieftaincy and local council elections in the next few weeks.

