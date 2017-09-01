Eid congratulations from JFK

Today as we join our Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world to celebrate the feast of Eid ul Adha, let me use this opportunity to congratulate all Muslims in the movement and Pray that Allah bless And protect You and your families.

We must strive towards unity and live as one in this our beloved country. As a movement, it is my belief that progress can only happen when we All learn to live as one.

Eid Mubarak

Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara (JFK),

Attorney Generall and Minister of Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone.