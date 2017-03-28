Edmonton: Nanette Thomas speaks at town hall meeting

By Natasha Beckley in Edmonton, Canada.

A town hall meeting was hosted Sunday March 26th at the Ramada Hotel Confrence Room in Alberta , Canada. Over 60 concerned Sierra Leoneans in Edmonton took this opportunity to meet with Hon Nanette Thomas, Minister of Political and Public Affairs in the Republic of Sierra Leone to ask questions about issues in Sierra Leone.

This was a very interactive meeting. Attendees used this opportunity to voice their opinions about current government policies and the 2018 presidential aspirants .

The Honourable minister answered all questions and assured the people of Edmonton that her office has an open door policy. She advised all Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora to "Be the change that they want to see in Sierra Leone."

She gave her complimentary card to the attendees in case they have any questions or concerns . She closed the town hall meeting by thanking the All Peoples Congress Canada Branch and encouraging Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora to go back home to visit , to register, to vote and to continue motivating their family members to register.

Honourable Nanette Thomas with attendees at the town hall meeting

Attendees

Left to right: Mrs. Ramatulaye Ben Kargbo, Honourable Nanette Thomas and Mrs. Lynette Kamara