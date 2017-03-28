Edmonton: Honourable Nanette Thomas launches APC-Canada Women’s Wing

By Natasha Beckley, Edmonton, Canada.

Just months after receiving the prestigious award as the most outstanding Public Leader in Sierra Leone for the year 2016 for her lifelong commitment to the developmental growth of Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Political And Public Affairs, the Hon. Nanette Thomas has admonished Sierra Leonean women in Edmonton, Canada, to continue to take an active part in the politics of their beloved country.

Hon Nanette Thomas, while delivering the keynote address at the launch of the All People’s Congress Party (APC) Women’s Wing Canada Branch at the Hudson Hall in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday 25th March 2017 admonished Sierra Leone women not to shy away from politics. She reminded her audience that this classy and historic event in Canada was happening at a time when the just concluded National APC Youth Convention in Port Loko unanimously carried the national APC Women’s Wing nomination of His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma as Chairman and leader for life of the party.

She conveyed greetings from His Excellency the President and leader of the party; the Secretary General and the National President of the Women’s Wing, Elizabeth Mans.

Focusing on the theme "Power of Women in Political transformation", the Hon Minister spoke of the important roles women are currently playing in all spheres of national development and encouraged Sierra Leonean citizens in Canada to take advantage of the opportunities created by the APC Government under the indefatigable leadership of President Koroma.

Inspiring the crowd with her personal story amidst thunderous applause from her guests, the Honorable Minister encouraged women not to shy away from politics and and to continue to support and help strengthen the party. She asked for the branch to come together to find solutions to the challenges of the SIerra Leonean woman. She applauded the newly inaugurated APC Women’s Leader Canada Branch Mrs. Aminata Kanu on her appointment. She reminded all of the on-going national registration process and that it is the obligation of all true Sierra Leoneans to register to vote and to carry the message to other family members and friends.

In her closing remarks, the Hon. Minister admonished her attentive audience with the following words of advice:

"Firstly be a lifelong student, you should always be ready and prepared to learn;

Secondly whatever you do throw yourself into it , throw your head , your heart and hands into it; And lastly let us help each other rise."

The APC-Canada Chairman, Sean Samura was appreciative of the Minister’s inspirational visit to Canada and awarded her with a certificate for her years of dedication to the APC party and her continuous demonstrated leadership to the people of Republic of Sierra Leone.

Honourable Nanette Thomas entering the hall to deliver her speech

Left to right: APC-Canada chairman Sean Samura, Hon. Nanette Thomas and Mrs. Lynette Kamara, wife of Sierra Leone’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Honourable Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara.

Natasha Beckley and Honourable Nanette Thomas. In the background is Mrs. Ramatulaye Ben Kargbo, wife of Member of the Parliament of Sierra Leone Honourable Ibrahim Ben Kargbo. The gorgeous Natasha was one of the MCs at the event. She was Miss Sierra Leone World in 2011.

A round of applause in the hall for the eloquent Honourable Nanette Thomas.