Edmonton: APC-Canada discusses plans for national convention in Sierra Leone

Three top officials of the All Peoples Congress (APC) party branch in Canada on Friday 30 December held a meeting with executives and members of the party’s chapter in Alberta. The event took place in the evening hours, at the Killarney Community Centre in the northeast of Edmonton, Canada.

Led by the Chairman of APC Canada (branch) Mohamed Sean Samura (first from left in photo), the delegation updated the Alberta chapter on work that is being done around Canada, to establish the branch firmly and facilitate its contribution in national politics in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Samura was accompanied by Modibo Leslie Lymon and Gibril Koroma of the Manitoba (Winnipeg) chapter representing his chapter president Mrs. Elizabeth Joko Johnson.

Among the hosts were the chairman of the APC Alberta chapter Mr. Hamidu Munir Kamara, its secretary Mr. Kai Ngegba, and a founding member of the Alberta chapter who is current Vice-Chairman I of APC-Canada, Mr. Abdoul Kareem Kamara.

Left to right: Fredo Ali Kamara, Modibo Lymon, Zainab Conteh, Abdul Kareem Kamara and Sean Samura.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues related to the internal operations of the Canada branch. Members were updated on plans to have formal inauguration of each of the province-based chapters that constitute the APC branch in Canada.

The rationale, as discussed, is to ensure that there is smooth coordination between the branch and the APC chapters in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta and the newest one in the province of Quebec. One immediate goal is to organize and strengthen the branch for active participation in the APC party’s next national convention in Sierra Leone.

Samura said that even though the chairman of the APC, Head of State President Ernest Bai Koroma, has not yet announced a date for the much anticipated national convention, the APC branch in Canada needs to be ready. “

"The date has not yet been announced but we want to be recognized as a distinct branch of our beloved party, and to take active part in the voting process at that all-important convention," Samura said.

To achieve this we need to send a team from Canada; to interact with fellow party members and other key stakeholders in Sierra Leone," he added.

During the discussions, members brainstormed on strategies to help the party choose a person who is not only means well for Sierra Leone, but who is also loyal to the party and competent enough to lead the APC in the next elections.

Some executive members of APC-Alberta, hosts of the convention-planning meeting in Edmonton. Alberta-APC president Amidu Kamara is centre of photo.

Other party members who attended the meeting were Mr. Idriss Bundu, Mr. Mohamed Bangura, Madam Sansu Kamara, Madam Aminata Kanu, Madam Juliana Nunoo, Mr. Abu Bakarr Bangura; Madam Mabinty Bangura, Madam Zainab Conteh, Mr. Yusufu Dura Kamara, Mr. Augustine Marah, Mr. Fredo Ali Kamara, Mr. Abu Jalloh, Madam Hawa Dumbuya, Madam Rosetta Bangura and Mr. Francis Balando Sesay.