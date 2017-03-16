Drug traffickers, peddlers and gangs

Opinion

By Essa Thaim Krugba, Guest Writer, Kambia.

All are criminals. This article is about showing the thin fine line about people who are addicted to illegal drugs (marijuana or cocaine) not for people who become addicted to prescription drugs that were originally prescribed by a licensed physician for a legitimate reason. I sometimes get so worried when I see young Sierra Leoneans here in Mama Salone and in the diaspora getting addicted to drugs.

According to most defense attorneys, politicians, religious leaders and other celebrities as well as many prosecutors and judges in a large part of Europe and North America, the public who have been brainwashed by the "politically correct arbitrators", often say drug addicts are victims.

Yes of course, I agree. As far as I am concerned, I don’t care what our colonial masters had in their books, I am sorry to say that’s just a bunch of hogwash. Drug addicts are most definitely criminals. Not only are they criminals, they are as bad as criminals rooming the street corners at night, and should be punished in the same manner as drug peddlers.

Fastidiously, I don’t feel sorry for drug users and drug addicts. A drug user, with very few exceptions (i.e Someone with an IQ of under sixty), knew the very first time he or she took illegal drugs that he or she was breaking the law. For that reason, the drug user, at that point in time, became a criminal. A drug user was not only breaking the law, he or she was also aiding and abetting the criminal that gave or sold the user the drugs. The user was providing, or would in the future provide, money or services to the peddler that would enable the peddler to stay in business and to break more laws. If there were no users, there would be no peddlers and if there were no peddlers there would be no drug lords. There would be no drug lords who could use their money for thieving, murder, or cause murder to be committed. There would be no drug lords to bribe government officials, no drug lords to pay people to grow and cultivate plants to be turned into drugs. In other words if there were no drug users there would be no drug trafficking.

Painstakingly, people have said to me, "I only smoke marijuana, and smoking marijuana should not be against the law because it is no worse than drinking alcohol. Additionally, if it is a crime it is a victimless crime." My response to them was that they are wrong. In the first place drinking alcohol is legal for people over the age of twenty one (whether or not drinking alcohol should be legal is a subject for another article.).

In the second place, money used to buy marijuana goes to criminals and is in many instances used to commit more crimes. In the third place, some people resort to crime in order to support their habit. In the fourth place, many people, while smoking marijuana, become idiots, and will be forced to talk to or deal with people who may not be considered criminals.

Scrupulously, people state that the laws against using certain drugs are bad laws; therefore it is okay to break those laws. Well, I have news for them, if they use those drugs, they are breaking those laws (good or bad) and they are still criminals and they still deserve to be punished. Everyone has their own ideas as to which laws are good and which laws are bad. If everyone only adhered to the laws then there will be no peddlers or drug trafficking.

On the other hand, if you don’t like the current drug laws, work to have them changed. In the meantime every time you use illegal drugs you are helping someone, either a criminal or a terrorist, to get into a position where they can commit more crimes, including gangs and cliques who are possibly taking the lives of innocent people. This means that you could, indirectly, be killing innocent people in order to have your fun.

As far as I am concerned, anyone who would like to put people’s lives in jeopardy in order to "enjoy" the use of illegal drugs, should be sent to prison for a long time. The idea that we should be helping and rehabilitating these ’poor’, ’abused’ drug addicts is baloney and hogwash. People that are addicted to illegal drugs started out as criminals and are still criminals. They knew that they were breaking the law and, unless they were really stupid, they knew there was a chance that they could become addicted. They might have thought that they were too smart or too strong to become addicted, but they still knew that there was, no matter how small, a chance that it could happen.

Remember, if there was no drug usage on the face of the earth, there would have been few drug traffickers on the loose. Paradoxically, if there is no drug trafficking, there will be no drug addicts and gangs. Drug users and drug traffickers and gangs are all partners in crime.