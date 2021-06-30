Dr. Paul Tengbe passes on at 71

Contributed

Dr Paul Tengbe (pictured) was born in 1950 and started his education at the Methodist primary school in Segbwema (eastern Sierra Leone) where his father was Headmaster. He attended the Methodist Secondary School Kailahun, then proceeded to the Bo School and then to Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. He graduated with BSc (Hons) Geography.

Paul served as Research/Teaching Assistant in the Geography Department at Njala University between 1975 and 1976 and was a member of the team that conducted a study of the socio-economic impact of the Bo-Taiama Highway on the communities traversed by the road.

He also taught Geography at the Methodist Secondary School Kailahun and later moved to University of Ife for post graduate studies, and became Lecturer in that University. He met his wife Felicia Anwo whilst in Nigeria and they have three charming daughters Morenike, a medical doctor, Ayokunle an engineer and Ebunulowa a lawyer.

Paul returned to Sierra Leone from Nigeria and in 1989/90 joined the Geography Department at FBC as a Lecturer and became Head of Department for four years.

Paul was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority between 1992 and 1996. Later Paul was one of the founding fathers (mainly FBC lecturers) of the then National Democratic Party and a fierce writer with a very jovial and friendly personality on that party’s now defunct newspaper "The New Breed."