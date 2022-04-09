Dr. Lauretta Sillah bags another award

Contributed

Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, one of Sierra Leone’s outstanding academics, philanthropists and one of the three founders of Destiny Christian Academy and head of a 600-pupil elementary school in her native Moseilolo, Bagruwa Chiefdom, Moyamba District, has again bagged another accolade in addition to her numerous achievements and awards over the years.

During the past weekend, on April 3rd, 2022, 1PowerHouse of Atlanta Georgia, conferred on Dr. Sillah (photo) the Global Humanitarian Service Award which was described as their highest award amongst dozens of other Unsung Hero Awards of the night.

Another significant historic award was named in honor of Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah Award which was awarded to a young educationist Chamblee Tucker.

In less than four months ago, it could be recalled that the vibrant, energetic Dr. Sillah, a retired Professor, mother of four sons and grandmother of six granddaughters, one grandson and three adopted granddaughers, was also honored at the third Annual Women’s Forum where the Vice President of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh served as a patron Keynote Speaker at the Bintumani Hotel on November 5 last year.

Dr. Sillah displays one of her other awards “In recognition of your Sustainable Efforts in the Spiritual, Social, Economic Empowerment of Women and Girls of Sierra Leone and National Development” less than four months ago with her eldest son Al Sillah at a Banquet where the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh served as Keynote Speaker at the Bintumani Hotel in November, 2021.

The Unsung Hero Gala was graced by several dignitaries of the metro Atlanta area including the Mayor of the city of Lithonia, Dekalb County County Commissioner, Tax Commissioner, Dekalb Police as well as Gwinnette Police Departments among many others who shared their admiration and support for One Powerhouse.

One Powerhouse is a non-government organization that strives to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty, to create a better world through kindness to people, while engaging their community to help in the fight against hunger. In fulfilling their mission, One Powerhouse (1PowerHouse) has provided tons of emergency supplies including food, clothing and other urgent provisions for families in need with opportunity, dignity, and hope so they can possess the tools for change in themselves, their family, and their communities.

Several humanitarians and supporters of One Powerhouse were recognized, honored and awarded in different categories across the board.

Mrs. Demi Ochee hugging Dr. Sillah for granting her the opportunity to extend the mission of One Powerhouse through her invitation and hosting of her team in Sierra Leone during the dedication of Destiny Christian Academy in Moseilolo village, Moyamba District. One Powerhouse donated tons of school supplies to the newly built school through the efforts of Dr. Kyle and Apostle Kemi Searcy and other donors and supporters.