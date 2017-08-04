Dr Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh

Salone News

Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh, Secretary General of Sierra Leone’s ruling APC party was on the 28th July awarded an honorary PhD degree by the Commonwealth University in London.

The award ceremony took place in the affiliated university of Common Wealth in Dubai, UAE.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Isatu Yansaneh (photo) and the award ceremony was witnessed by the Charge d’ Affaires, Alieu Badarr Mansaray and the Liaison Officer of the Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

