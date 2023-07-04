"Disaggregated" may come out soon

By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher

A lot of Sierra Leoneans and foreigners don’t even know what the word "Disaggregated" means. It simply means breaking something down into smaller parts.

In the case of the huge data we just had in the elections in Sierra Leone, it means breaking it down into smaller parts so that the average Sierra Leonean can understand it. Don’t forget, semi-literacy is very common in Sierra Leone.

ECSL may soon announce this disaggregated data which, I am sure will silence its critics both local and foreign.

There is nothing new in what Mohamed Konneh the ECSL commissioner is going to announce. It is the same data. It’s just that it takes some time to break it down. It has always been late in arriving in our past elections. Always late, mainly because we don’t have necessary the technology to release it fast enough. And the opposition wants everything to be done by hand and the ECSL says no problem.