Death rate of women from Sierra Leone in the USA

Dr. Nanah Sheriff Fofanah-Sesay, USA

Most people can’t help but to take a minute to think about the growing number of deaths among women from Sierra Leone in the United States (U.S.).

I was not able to access evidence- based statistics; however, thorough random research findings indicated that about 30 women from Sierra Leone in the Washington Metropolitan Area and Delaware and over 150 nation wide died in the U.S. in 2018.

This worrisome trend has engrossed people of like mind in regrets, self-awareness, and the need for new resolutions.

The above concepts are derived from brainstorming the causes and ultimately finding solutions to this disturbing and growing statistics.

The majority of the people I interacted with regarding this topic felt that women from Sierra Leone are more likely to engage in stressful life-styles than their male counterparts.

These stressful life-styles include but are not limited to child care, working multiple jobs and assuming multiple responsibilities while paying less attention to health maintenance.

Whatever the case may be, the Sierra Leone community living in the U.S. must decisively collaborate to determine the underlying cause of this disturbing and growing phenomenon in order to dissipate the occurrences.

From a health provider point of view, my suggestions are;

1. Women from Sierra Leone need to invest in health maintenance practices such as annual health and physical, age specific testings (pap-smears, mammograms, colonoscopies, HIV/Hepatitis tests etc.)

2. For those with ongoing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, liver disease etc., you must invest in quarterly visits to healthcare providers.

3. From a psychological point of view, you must simplify your life-styles through stress reduction practices.

4.The creation of media such as focus groups, conferences, and forums where women from Sierra Leone may verbalize stressful events with accompanied solutions from other members.