By Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General at World Health Organization

Dear Greta Thunberg,

Congratulations on the Climate Book. I was pleased to contribute to again highlight that the Climate Crisis is a health crisis.

Thank you for the copy and also for your tireless efforts to raise awareness of the importance of Climate Action to protect our planet.

