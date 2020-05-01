Covid-19: President Bio announces another lockdown

Fellow Sierra Leoneans,

Epidemiological data and other evidence indicate that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

Informed by expert advice therefore, Government has decided to intensify contact tracing and detection; scale up testing and isolation; expand treatment, and undertake all other measures necessary to break COVID-19 transmission in the country.

I therefore declare a three-day nationwide lockdown covering the period Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (3rd May, 4th May, and 5th of May, 2020).

All other existing measures, including the curfew and restrictions on inter-district travel, shall remain in full force.

Banks will be open on Friday and Saturday (1st and 2nd May).

Recognising the challenges citizens may face as a consequence of the three-day lockdown, Government will continue to cushion the effects associated with these enhanced measures.

I urge everyone to adhere strictly to all hygiene protocols and healthcare directives.

Thank you and God Bless Sierra Leone.