Convention: JFK supporters storm Makeni

By Our Correspondent

Supporters of Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara ( photo) stormed Makeni, the capital of the northern region of Sierra Leone on Friday ahead of the much awaited convention of the ruling All Peoples Congress party.

A flag bearer or presidential candidate is expected to emerge on Sunday after the nail-biting caused by over 20 aspirants.

JFK is however one of the top contenders and his popularity is such that over 300 buses and other forms of public transport were paid for by his supporters themselves to make the trip to Makeni. JFK supporters poured into Makeni from east, west, north and south of the country.

I personally saw women, male and female teenagers weeping with joy when the JFK convoy of 50 buses rolled into Makeni Friday afternoon.

The atmosphere here is very tense and it will likely remain like that until Sunday when the flag bearer of the almighty APC will be announced by President Ernest Koroma himself surrounded by able lieutenants like National Secretary General Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh and members of the extremely powerful National Advisory Council (NAC).

Here is the JFK supporters convoy leaving Freetown for Makeni Friday morning: