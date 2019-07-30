Continuum Software Solutions, Toronto

About Continuum

Continuum Software Solutions Inc is an internet marketing company located in the Greater Toronto Area, that specializes in custom website development, mobile application development, custom software development solutions and digital marketing. Our marketing expertise, add values to businesses with search engine optimization, social media marketing, and copywriting services.

We are leaders in providing business solutions using web content management systems and developing applications based on e-Commerce platforms. We have tremendous experience in user interface design and mobile game development.

We focus on delivering with modern technologies and on building long-term strategic alliances with our clients.

Our Vision

We aspire to be strategic technology partners with our clients by continuously providing innovative solutions to add value to their business and to bring great ideas to life.

Our Mission

To build a strong foundation of business knowledge and technical expertise.

REVOLUTIONARY TECHNOLOGIES

We are a firm believer in integrating latest technology strategically to the utmost benefit to our clients. We give majority of the credit for this to our value-based working model, which emphasizes on the client needs, promptness and transparency.

DEDICATED PROFESSIONALS

Our offshore team comprises dedicated professionals, pro at user experience design, custom application design and development, and portal development using various technologies based on .NET, PHP and JAVA. Our mobile technologies includes iOS, Android and PhoneGap. We have years of experience across various domains including e-commerce, internet marketing, travel & hospitality, healthcare, legal and real estate.

For more information please visit: https://continuumsoft.ca/