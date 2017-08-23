Consultative meeting with Honourable Chandra Arya

Dear Colleagues,

In acknowledgement of your good work in your respective cities and regions of Canada, I am humbled to inform you that the Canadian Prime Minister, Honourable Justin Trudeau has received our appeal for Humanitarian Assistance to victims and families who are affected by the flood and mudslide in Freetown, on the 14th of August, 2017.

I will be printing such response for your attention. We have been directed also to the Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau “for her consideration” and we must be prepared to engage with her on the aforementioned topic.

As part of our appeal initiative, we have sent a total of 300 letters to Members of the Canadian Parliament detailing our concerns and appeal. As these development unfolds we have been reached by the Honourable Member of Parliament, Chandra Ayra (photo), from Ottawa and after our preliminary discussion we have agreed to organize a joint meeting with individuals from Sierra Leone and representatives of Sierra Leone organizations, on the 25th of August, 2017 in Ottawa.

The venue for this meeting is 240 Kennevale Drive, Suite 201 and this meeting starts at 1pm Eastern Time. We are providing lunch and refreshment for out of Ottawa residents. Please circulate this information to all concerned individuals and groups. Thank you.

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Director, Organizing for Sierra Leone (OFSL), Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.