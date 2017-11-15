Constituency 123: Stakeholders and youths endorse Dauda Black Kamara

Commentary

By Abdulai Kamara-Taylor, Freetown

Following pertinent reports about the politics of Constituency 123 it is understood that Dauda Black Kamara (pictured) has officially declared his intention to contest for the seat of Member of Parliament (MP) for Constituency 123 in Freetown. He made his declaration at the United Methodist Church (UMC) primary shool situated at Ginger Hall.

On making his declaration, Mr. Black announced and introduced a number of people that are his followers, adding that he is confident that his supporters love him and are ready to give him the necessary backing for him to get the APC symbol and also for him to bring victory for the APC, come 7th March, 2018 when the country goes to the next general elections.

According to Mr. Dauda Black Kamara, his late father Abu Black worked for the APC, despite the his late father died at the hands of some members of the public. He added that at one point in time, his late father was highly commended by the government for his efforts to unite the people of this country when matters were almost out of hand.

But that notwithstanding, he (Dauda), did not relent from ensuring that he as well as his family members, relatives ensured that they would do their level best to support the APC presidential candidate and running mate

He added that he started serving the APC as far back as the 1996 elections in which he served as a polling agent to monitor the elections on behalf of the APC, an act that almost cost him his life.

According to our investigations, Dauda Black could have lost his life while he was taking care of business to promote the APC aspirations during the crucial past election.

Dauda Black is on record for being a very charismatic and development-oriented politician who before now has done a lot of infrastructure development projects such as building roads and bridges to connect the communities in his constituency. He is also on record for doling out scholarships to deserving pupils; as well as assisting towards the construction of schools, mosques, among others.

Currently, Dauda Black is assisting social clubs and other groups with funds to enable them settle and arrange for their members to enable them grow.

Dauda Black used the opportunity to call on all Sierra Leoneans to eschew violence and also to practice political tolerance.

