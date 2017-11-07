Constituency 123: Dauda Black to declare for APC symbol

By Alhaji Abubakar, Freetown

Dauda Blaq (photo), referred to as man of the moment of constituency 123, has finally decided to let the cat out of the bag after consultations and clarion calls from the people of constituency 123.

The most outstanding and fittest aspirant’s name has been synonymous with development, because of his conscientious determination to bring development to the people of constituency 123.

It now obvious that on November 12 this year at the UMC, Ginger Hall, the long awaited declaration of our astute future Honourable will finally materialize.

It is no longer news to many, because the most outstanding aspirant who is now an household name at constituency 123 and beyond has created a platform wherein his legacy speaks and also he is one of the vibrant aspirants that believes in the enduring legacy of His Excellency the President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Dauda Blaq is not a new kid on the block, but a seasoned politician who has been working tirelessly for the country, constituency and the most structured All People Congress Party by creating a politics of "tok less and do more".

The philanthropist, activist, political pundit and man of the people has turned the constituency into a work yard with his sustainable developmental accomplishments, which has left the people of the constituency with no choice but to call on this Hero "Dauda Blaq Kamara" to be their member of parliament for constituency 123.