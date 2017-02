By E. Temple, Freetown.

Chief Returning Officer, National Electoral Commission (NEC), N’fa Alie Conteh, has declared Madam, Rosemarie Bangura of the indomitable All People’s Congress (APC), winner of the just concluded Bye-Election held in Constituency 066 Tonkolili District, on Saturday 18th February, 2017.

The results are as follows:-

APC 7393 (61%)

SLPP 4678 (39%)

VOID 749 (06%)