PV Staff

On Friday December 10, Teddy Foday-Musa, a lecturer at department of Peace Studies at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone quietly got married at the Registry in Freetown.

It was indeed a quiet ceremony as the bride and groom were surrounded by friends and family who wished them well.

Before joining the staff of FBC after graduate studies in the Netherlands, Teddy was a journalist and community and human rights activist.