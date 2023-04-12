Conakry: Launch of African Textile Exhibition

By Kade Camara, Managing Director, Tourist Board of Guinea

I took part this morning at the Kaloum Hotel in the official launch of the International African Textile Exhibition called SITA GUINEA 2023 which will be organised by our country through the National Office for the Promotion of Handicrafts of Guinea.

This major event of our continent will highlight the African textile industry and the know-how of our craftsmen through Sales Exhibitions, Fashion Shows and the Conference on the various issues of labelling as a vector of the fight against the piracy of African textiles.

Once again, the know-how of our country is put to the test.Together, let us take up this challenge and promote the wonders of Guinea.