African News

Conakry: Launch of African Textile Exhibition

3 hours ago | 107 views

By Kade Camara, Managing Director, Tourist Board of Guinea

I took part this morning at the Kaloum Hotel in the official launch of the International African Textile Exhibition called SITA GUINEA 2023 which will be organised by our country through the National Office for the Promotion of Handicrafts of Guinea.

This major event of our continent will highlight the African textile industry and the know-how of our craftsmen through Sales Exhibitions, Fashion Shows and the Conference on the various issues of labelling as a vector of the fight against the piracy of African textiles.

Once again, the know-how of our country is put to the test.Together, let us take up this challenge and promote the wonders of Guinea.

More African News

Conakry: Launch of African Textile Exhibition

By Kade Camara, Managing Director, Tourist Board of Guinea I took part this morning at the Kaloum Hotel in the official launch of the International (...)

African News | 3 hours ago | 107 views

WACSI Vacancy

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 – [𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐰𝐞𝐛-𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦] #WACSI is inviting applications from consultants for the development of a web platform for the (...)

African News | yesterday | 219 views

Made In Africa Leadership Conference (MLC)

Made In Africa Leadership Conference 2023 (Hybrid) Event by BCA Leadership Jun 14, 2023, 5:00 AM - Jun 15, 2023, 4:00 PM (your local time) Accra, (...)

African News | 6 days ago | 528 views

Comments