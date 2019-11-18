Chief Minister of Sierra Leone in Dubai

Contributed

The Hon. Chief Minister of Sierra Leone, Professor David Francis (photo) told the world today that Sierra Leone is not only the most beautiful country in the world but it is also ready to the business with the rest of world under the New Direction.

The Chief Minister made these remarks as he served as a speaker at the Global Business Forum for Africa 2019, Dubai, UAE on the theme " Rethinking Government- Working With the New Guard".

In his presentation he spoke about the paradigm shift that has been brought about by the Political Philosophy of H.E. Rtd. Brid. Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction which simply means a complete break from the status quo including but not limited to human capital development, to the Free Quality Education ( Sierra Leone now has the youngest Minister of Education in Africa), 10 % of the budget is allocated to agriculture, the ease of doing business and curbing corruption through technology.

Other speakers at the event were H.E. President George Weah of Liberia, H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa of Tanzania, H.E. Majid Saif Am Ghurair, Chairman Dubai Chamber of Commerce, H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Am Mansoori, Minister of Economy, UAE, policy makers and business executives from around the globe.

The Global Business Forum for Africa organized under the theme, Scale Up Africa" is aimed at bringing together African and UAE government and business leaders to explore avenues of economic cooperation and facilitate bilateral trade and investment flows.