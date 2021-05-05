CAUSE CANADA executive director at Sierra Leone Independence celebration

COVID-19 constraints are challenging. Yet they are no match for the patriotic spirit of Sierra Leoneans who now live in Edmonton and nearby communities in Alberta, Canada. On Saturday, May 1 2021, compatriots circumvented the restrictions on social interaction brought on by the viral pandemic as they collectively marked the 60th anniversary of Sierra Leone as a sovereign nation.

They did so by video conference, under the auspices of the Sierra Leone Association of Alberta (SLAA). The theme of the occasion was “Together as a Community, we can Heal.” The guest speaker was Wendy Fehr, executive director of CAUSE CANADA. Her community organization has been engaged in humanitarian work in Sierra Leone for many years now.

At the peak of Saturday’s event, Zoom Video Communications counted over 80 electronic devices as plugged in to the online meeting. Attendance was probably higher. This is because some screens showed three or four people tuned to the same device. Many attendees wore green-white-and-blue for the occasion.

Two children from separate families played key roles in the opening formalities. Shola Williams led the Christian supplication while David Kutubu Conteh led the Islamic prayer. Shola is the daughter of SLAA’s Financial Secretary Frederick Williams and his wife Genevieve. Kutubu, who recently turned 16, is the son of SLAA president Dr. Abu Conteh and his wife Eudora.

Guest Speaker Wendy Fehr made her congratulatory statement from Calgary in Alberta, Canada, Ms. Fehr lauded SLAA for its choice of this year’s anniversary theme. She thanked the association for inviting her to what she described as an exciting event, as guest speaker. She praised Sierra Leoneans for their openness and willingness to work together. “People are so open, and they care for each other,” she said. The executive director commended the members and leadership of SLAA for what she described as enormous accomplishments.

Alberta Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) David Shepherd (centre) with Sierra Leone Association of Alberta (SLAA) president Dr. Abu Conteh (left) and former SLAA president Kemoh Mansaray.

Fehr informed viewers that CAUSE CANADA has been working in many aspects of life in Sierra Leone since the late 1980s. The home page on its official website reads, “Bring an End to Extreme Poverty: One Life, One Community, at a Time.” Consistent with this slogan, CAUSE CANADA’s primary focus has been on empowering the girl child, especially through improved access to basic education.

A key target in this drive is sustained enrollment in school. She said that CAUSE CANADA had had to change its priorities, as changes happen in Sierra Leone. “As a community organization we ask ourselves whether the people want to work with CAUSE CANADA and how the organization can help the community in meeting priorities they have set themselves,” she said. The organization’s focus has shifted from primary education to junior secondary school education for girls, according to Fehr. “We know that so many girls are now in primary school. So, we are turning our focus on adolescent girls because there are too few girls who are now in secondary school, especially in the Kabala region.”

CAUSE Canada’s Wendy Fehr in Sierra Leone

The CAUSE CANADA executive director cited Ebola and now COVID-19 as other areas where her organization had been active or is still actively involved in helping Sierra Leone. The organization has field operations in areas like Kabala and Falaba in northern Sierra Leone.

Other high-profile personalities who also joined the anniversary Zoom meeting included David Shepherd, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Alberta; Jon Dziadyk, Ward 3 Councilor in the City of Edmonton; Apostle James Quainoo, head of the Church of Pentecost in Western Canada; Amarjeet Sohi, former federal minister; and Keren Tang, candidate for Edmonton City Council in the coming municipal elections.

David Shepherd represents Edmonton City Centre. He is also the Health Critic in the opposition New Democrat Party (NDP). Speaking from his vehicle, the MLA expressed delight at being invited to the SLAA event. He echoed the Krio proverb which reminds us that a “single finger cannot pick up a stone,” as he commended Sierra Leoneans for their community spirit even in the face of adversity brought by the pandemic. “In spite of seeming differences, it is easier to pick up a pebble when all the fingers cooperate”

Keren Tang posted a piece on her Facebook page, ahead of the SLAA event. She expressed her appreciation of the Sierra Leone community as she congratulated SLAA members on the anniversary. City Councilor Jon Dziadyk, holding his child on his lap, said he missed the “rich conversations and wonderful food” that the Sierra Leone community typically offered in previous anniversary events. “Achieving Independence so long ago is quite remarkable,” the councilor observed.

Apostle James Quainoo hails from Ghana. He highlighted similarities between Sierra Leone and that sister country which gained Independence four years earlier in 1957. The cleric urged those members of the Sierra Leone community who have been blessed with intellectual and financial resources to help others who are still struggling. “Sometimes, we blame the colonialists for messing up our lives,” he noted. “But 60 years is a long time for us to get together and make our own progress.”

Mayoral candidate and former SLAA president Augustine Marah also featured prominently in the Zoom event. Sportily dressed in green, white, and blue, just for this Springtime occasion, Mr. Marah recited a poem he had written specially for this Independence anniversary. The poem is titled ‘The Roaring Mountains.’

Other highlights of the online event included a video series of cultural performances by the Mendes, Temnes, Limbas, Krios, Susus, and Mandingos of Sierra Leone. The meeting also showcased the tune and lyrics of all three stanzas of Sierra Leone’s national anthem. It was followed by the playing of ‘O Canada.’ The gesture was out of respect for, and in appreciation of, Canada as the host nation.

Daniel Oldfield, Chairman of SLAA’s Media and Social Networking Committee, narrated the history of Sierra Leone since its Independence. Oldfield, a revered journalist in the community, had billed the event as a ‘Zoom Party’ in advertising it on Facebook. Mohamed Jalloh, Youth Coordinator of the association, also shared a video of a song he made to mark this year’s anniversary. The SLAA executive is a registered nurse who is also a keen musician His showbiz moniker is ‘Wan Duni.’

Earlier, Dr. Abu Conteh delivered his anniversary address in which he updated viewers on progress made on the goals he set for the association as he sought office in 2018. The SLAA president reported that 75% of these goals have either been reached or work is ongoing to achieve them. He thanked executives, members, government agencies, and other key stakeholders for their respective roles in helping the community and pledged to stay on the path he set out as president of SLAA.

MCs for the event were Pastor Amara Bangura and Mrs. Edith Longe. Bangura (in Red Deer, Alberta) and Longe (in Toronto, Ontario) were both introduced by Mrs. Rachel Fallah in Edmonton. Theophilus Morrison (aka DJ Millions) anchored the IT component of the online video conference, from his base in Toronto. SLAA vice-president Ivan Jackson moved the vote of thanks while Reverend Mrs. Regina Oppon, who lives in Fort McMurray, led the closing prayer.

Sierra Leone achieved independence on 27 April 1961. Since then, the country has had its own national anthem and the Green-White-and-Blue as its flag. Ten years later, on 19 April 1971, Sierra Leone became a republic.

Here is SLAA president Dr. Abu Conteh delivering his address at the event. Please click on the link below.

