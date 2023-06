Cater Center, a US based Election Observation Team has held a very fruitful and consultative meeting with Hon. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, former Parliamentary Leader of the NGC party, today, Friday, June 16th, 2023.

Yesterday, Thursday, 15th June, 2022, Hon. KKY and the NGC National Executive including party elders held another fruitful meeting with EU Election Observers.

Credit: Salone Fors Media

