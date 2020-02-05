Canadian plays in youngest ever Liverpool FC squad

Canadian Liam Millar was front-and-centre for Liverpool FC as they beat Shrewsbury Town FC 1-0 on Tuesday 04 February 2020.

The 20-year-old striker was a member of the youngest squad ever fielded by Liverpool. The average age of all the players was 19 years and 102 days, according to BBC Sport.

Liverpool play in the world class English Premier League (EPL) while Shrewsbury Town compete in League One, a lower tier in England. Shrewsbury Town had forced Liverpool to a 2-2 draw nine days earlier, as hosts. It was an FA Cup tie. Tuesday’s match was the replay. It took place at Anfield, Liverpool’s home stadium. The decider was a lone goal, an own goal. It came off Shrewsbury Town’s Ro-Shaun Williams, deep into the second half. Liverpool will continue their FA Cup campaign with a trip to Chelsea FC. That will be Round Five in the prestigious knockout contest.

Liverpool (nicknamed The Reds) hold a commanding 22-point lead over rivals Manchester City FC, in the 2019/2020 EPL race. This, after playing 25 matches. Their sights zeroed in on the EPL crown, they have been resting some of their first team players when it comes to other contests like the FA Cup. By Tuesday, all senior players were on a break from playing. It means stars like Mohamed Salah, Firmino, Virgil Van Dyk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jordan Henderson, are all off duty. Ace Senegal international Sadio Mane is out of action, injured. All active players were on what BBC Sport describes as an “inaugural winter break.” Head coach Jurgen Klopp was also on a break from bench duties. Neil Critchley, the Under-23 coach, stood in for Klopp for the Shrewsbury replay.

Liam with Liverpool’s Head Coach

The winter break for senior Liverpool players is welcome news for youngsters at the club’s football academy. They aspire to play topflight soccer and any bigger stage to strut their skills is a bonus. The club’s prioritizing strategy gives the starlets a chance to play competitive football at a higher level. Among these budding stars is Millar, a full Canada international. He joined Liverpool’s Academy in 2016. Millar wore Number 49 for Tuesday’s tilt against Shrewsbury Town FC. The youngster may well be on track to become the first Canadian player to make it to Liverpool’s ultimate frontline. A versatile forward, Millar has represented the Reds at U18, U19 and U23 levels. He signed a new contract with the club in January 2019. Born in Toronto, Ontario, Liam Millar turns 21 this September 2020.

Liverpool are currently both European Club Champions and World Club Cup Champions. Their fine form at home, in England, is glaring. There, they lead the EPL race by 22 points, with 13 matches to go. There are 20 football clubs in the EPL. Each club plays a total of 38 matches. Every team plays every other team. It is a round-robin, home-and-away routine. A win is worth three points but a draw (or tie) earns teams only one point apiece. There are no points for a team that loses a match.

Liverpool last clinched the English Premier League title in 1990. This is a drought by their standards. The Reds have won 20 consecutive Premier League matches so far this season. Soccer savants tip the club to win it this time, if the streak continues.

“Liverpool’s wait for a first league title in 30 years will surely end this season,” writes BBC Sport’s Emma Sanders.

“They have one hand on the trophy and seven wins from their remaining 13 games will guarantee success.”